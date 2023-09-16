 Fourth-Barbora Krejcikova to meet Sofia Kenin in San Diego Open final : The Tribune India

Fourth-Barbora Krejcikova to meet Sofia Kenin in San Diego Open final

Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beats American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

San Diego, September 16

Fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat unseeded American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the finals of the WTA Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

Krejcikova will face wild-card entrant Sofia Kenin, who beat qualifier Emma Navarro, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the second semifinal.

“The match was very difficult, but I never give up,” said Krejcikova, also a wild-card entrant who is ranked No. 13 in the world. “Danielle played really well in the first set, but after that, I was improving with every single point, so I went for it.”                

After Collins controlled the first set, Krejcikova, 27, turned things around to knot the second set at five games apiece. Keeping her composure, Krejcikova then broke Collins’ serve and held her own to tie the match.

Taking advantage of Collins’ sudden struggle of unforced errors, Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner, then eased to the win over the inconsistent Collins, who reached the finals of the 2022 Australian Open before losing to Ashleigh Barty.

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is a WTA 500 event with a total purse of $780,637, including $120,150 and 500 points in the WTA ranking for the singles champion. 

