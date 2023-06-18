Fowler ticking along in lead, Clark on heels

LOS ANGELES, June 17

Rickie Fowler continued to make US Open history at the Los Angeles Country Club on Friday with another birdie blitz that saw the fan favourite take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

Fowler followed up his record-breaking first-round 62 with a rollercoaster 68 that mixed eight birdies with six bogeys to sit 10-under par after 36 holes, one clear of fellow American Wyndham Clark. “The birdies are out there if you put yourself in the right position,” said Fowler, whose 18 birdies through the first 36 holes is a US Open record.

He proved Thursday’s heroics were no fluke when he opened his second round with three straight birdies and managed to get himself out of trouble with superb putting before signing a colourful scorecard that included just four pars.

Fowler will not rest easy with Clark on his heels with a second-round 67, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele two back, Harris English three off the pace. — Reuters