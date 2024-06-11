France held in final warm-up before Euros

Madrid, June 10
Kylian Mbappe got some rest ahead of the European Championship, playing only about 20 minutes as France drew 0-0 with Canada in their final warm-up game.
The match in Bordeaux on Sunday marked Olivier Giroud’s last home game for France. The striker, who is moving to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, is retiring from the French national team after Euro 2024, which starts Friday in Germany.
Mbappe entered in the 74th minute and failed to spark France to victory.
Defending European champions Italy beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 at home. Davide Frattesi scored the only goal with a neat volley from inside the area in the 38th minute in Empoli. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...