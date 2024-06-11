France held in final warm-up before Euros

Madrid, June 10

Kylian Mbappe got some rest ahead of the European Championship, playing only about 20 minutes as France drew 0-0 with Canada in their final warm-up game.

The match in Bordeaux on Sunday marked Olivier Giroud’s last home game for France. The striker, who is moving to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, is retiring from the French national team after Euro 2024, which starts Friday in Germany.

Mbappe entered in the 74th minute and failed to spark France to victory.

Defending European champions Italy beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 at home. Davide Frattesi scored the only goal with a neat volley from inside the area in the 38th minute in Empoli. — AP

