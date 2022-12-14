France ready for Morocco’s 12th man

DOHA, December 13

France will go into tomorrow’s World Cup semifinal against Morocco with the utmost respect for their giant-killing opponents as the defending champions prepare for a hostile reception from the Maghreb side’s supporters.

The French fans will be largely outnumbered by the Morocco supporters at the Al Bayt stadium and Les Bleus know that they will be jeered and whistled throughout.

“They’re benefiting from a huge support, I’ve seen this and my observers have told me about. We know it’s going to be extremely noisy, it’s part of the context and we’ll have to be ready for it,” France coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference today. “Good for them. We have to prepare for the game, but also for the environment of the game.”

Captain Hugo Lloris said: “We’re going to have to be ready for the noise”.

The backing of their fans has been giving Morocco, the first African side in the World Cup last-four stage, extra energy as they beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the semifinals, but France will be ready. — Reuters