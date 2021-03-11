French Open: After 5-set victory, Rafael Nadal to face rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Nadal got through his first serious test of this French Open by edging No. 9 seed Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

French Open: After 5-set victory, Rafael Nadal to face rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his fourth round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open. Reuters/TPX Images of the Day

AP

Paris, May 30

By the end of only the third five-setter Rafael Nadal has played in 112 career matches at Roland Garros, as the sun and temperature descended and the chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!” filled the evening air, the man known as the King of Clay showed precisely what this meant to him.

With every sprint-slide-and-stretch to reach a seemingly unreachable shot off the yellow racket of his opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime; with every right-to-a-corner winner; with every well-struck volley, Nadal would hop or throw an uppercut or scream “Vamos!” — and, often, all of the above.

Nadal got through his first serious test of this French Open by edging No. 9 seed Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 across nearly 4 ½ hours of even, entertaining tennis in the fourth round Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros. ... That’s my situation now,” said Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday.

“That’s why I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible.”          

And the reward for coming through this one? A tantalising matchup against rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Nadal improved to 3-0 in five-set matches at the clay-court tournament he has dominated the way no one ever has dominated any Grand Slam event. Overall he is 109-3 here, and two of those defeats came against Djokovic, including in last year’s semifinals in their most recent showdown.

The significance of the rivalry: Tuesday’s meeting will be their 59th, more than any other two men have played each other in the sport’s professional era. Djokovic leads 30-28, although Nadal has a 7-2 advantage at the French Open.

“We have a lot of history together,” said Nadal, who attended the Champions League final Saturday night won by his favorite club, Real Madrid, and didn’t get back to his room until after midnight.

Looking at the larger picture, the formerly No. 1-ranked Nadal’s record 13 championships at Roland Garros are part of his haul of 21 Grand Slam trophies, a record for men. The currently No. 1-ranked Djokovic, twice the title winner at the French Open, is just one behind Nadal in the total Slam count, tied with Roger Federer at 20.

Djokovic beat 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 earlier Sunday and has won all 12 sets he’s played in the tournament.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Djokovic said about playing Nadal, “and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it.”               The other quarterfinal in their half of the men’s bracket is between No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, and No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old from Spain who leads the tour with four titles this year.

Zverev beat 131st-ranked qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3, and Alcaraz displayed a back-to-the-net, between-the-legs lob while wrapping up the day’s schedule with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 21 Karen Khachanov.

Two women’s quarterfinals were set, too: 18-year-old Coco Gauff against 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in an all-American matchup, and 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada against 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan of Italy.

The remaining fourth-round matches are Monday.

Might be tough for any of them to live up to what Nadal and Auger-Aliassime produced as the temperature dipped below 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 Celsius) and a 10 mph (15 kph) wind made it feel even chillier as 9 p.m. approached during the denouement.

Wrapped in souvenir orange French Open towels and blankets of various hues, spectators appreciated every last drop of drama, singing both players’ first names and rising to their feet to applaud the many spectacular exchanges. One member of the audience, however, did not stick around for the fifth set: Toni Nadal, who is Rafael’s uncle and coached him to 16 of his Grand Slam titles but now is helping coach Auger-Aliassime.

Uncle Toni, as he’s known to many, stayed away from both players’ guest boxes — how could he choose a side? — and instead sat in the front row right behind one of the baselines, applauding both men’s winners and avoiding showing any delight derived from anyone’s miscues, until departing at the outset of the deciding set.

He missed quite a finish.

Nadal used increasingly aggressive tactics, moving forward when possible and pouncing on any short ball from his foe. Returning while up 4-3, Nadal snapped his left wrist for a forehand passing winner that left him yelling and punching the air — and left Auger-Aliassime, a semifinalist at the 2021 U.S. Open but 0-2 for his career at the French Open until this year, hanging his head.

That gave Nadal two break points, and he converted the second with a backhand winner. Soon enough, it all was over.

“He raised his level when he needed to,” Auger-Aliassime said.

Nadal hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament until facing Auger-Aliassime, a 21-year-old from Canada equipped with a big serve and forehand.

“I suffered,” Nadal said.

Since starting the season with a 20-0 record, including an Australian Open title in January when Djokovic was not allowed to participate because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Nadal has dealt with a rib injury and a recurrence of the chronic pain in his left foot that has troubled him for years. He has said repeatedly in Paris that he had no idea how well he’d be able to play.

If he was hurting Sunday was impossible to know — and, more to the point, impossible to tell. His movement was unhindered, his relentlessness intact.

He will have time to recover and get ready himself to take on Djokovic, who spent roughly half as much time on court Sunday.

“These are special matches,” Nadal said.

“I don’t know if I’ll have what it takes to beat someone like Novak, but I’m going to try.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibility to be fixed, says CM Mann

5
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

6
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

7
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

8
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

9
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

10
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibility to be fixed, says CM Mann

CM announces to set up judicial commission under sitting HC ...

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Sidhu Moosewala was on the radar of gangsters for a long tim...

'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...

685 qualify civil services exam, women secure top 3 ranks: UPSC

685 qualify civil services exam, women secure top 3 ranks: UPSC

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured...

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Securing the border youth with skills BSF's aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Delhi Congress stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence; holds AAP responsible for Punjabi singer Moosewala’s killing

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

ASI kills self with his service revolver in Jalandhar

ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' Ganna Pind near Phillaur

Jalandhar DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Phillaur's Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered in Jalandhar

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body