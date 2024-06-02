French Open: Aryna Sabalenka wins battle of besties

PARIS, June 1

Alexander Zverev survived a big scare in an evening marathon at the French Open on Saturday, as more rain delays kept defending champion Novak Djokovic waiting in the Roland Garros locker room before a potential milestone.

Zverev was dragged into a battle by Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor before prevailing 3-6 6-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (10-3).

Aryna Sabalenka overcame Paula Badosa in a testing third-round clash between best friends while Russian-born Varvara Gracheva won plenty of new admirers after she kept the flag flying for her adopted country.

Sabalenka and Badosa have become close but the 26-year-olds put their friendship aside ahead of their seventh career meeting, which promised to go the distance after a tight first set where breaks of serve flowed freely.

But Sabalenka stepped up her game with power, precision and guile to seal a 7-5 6-1 win. “On court we’re opponents, but off it we’re friends,” she said. — Reuters

