French Open: Balaji-Martinez pair enter men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals

Paris, June 1
India’s N Sriram Balaji booked his maiden French Open pre-quarterfinals berth as he and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez beat the pair of Dan Added and Theo Arribage in three sets here on Saturday.
The Indo-Mexican duo beat their French opponents 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round match that lasted one hour and 42 minutes.
Balaji, who is likely to be Rohan Bopanna’s choice for Paris Olympics doubles team, and Martinez had beaten American Reese Stalder and Dutch player Sem Verbeek in straight sets on Friday. That was Balaji’s maiden win at the clay Grand Slam.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Balaji and Martinez may face Australian Open champions Bopanna and Matthew Ebden if they win their second round match.
Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti had made a first round exit on Friday.
