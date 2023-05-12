French Open champs back to pre-pandemic pay; total prize money tops $50 million

Paris, May 12
Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of 2.3 million euros each — about $2.5 million — and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record 49.6 million euros — about $54 million.
The French tennis federation announced on Friday what it will be offering at the clay-court Grand Slam event. Qualifying begins on May 22; main-draw play starts on May 28.
The title winners in singles will get the same pay as in 2019, which was the high mark in Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, those prizes dropped to 1.6 million euros in 2020 and 1.4 million euros in 2021, before going back up to 2.2 million euros a year ago. Total prizes sank during that span, too, including to 34 million euros in 2021.
This year’s total represents a jump of more than 10% from 2022.
Losers in the first round of singles will get 69,000 euros — about $75,000 — which is a 50% hike from what they got in 2019, and an 11% increase from last year.
Losers in the first round of qualifying receive 16,000 euros — a little more than $17,000 — more than double what the 2019 payout was and up 14% from last year.
Money for wheelchair and quad tennis competitions rose 40% to 8,10,000 euros ($8,80,000), while women’s and men’s doubles payouts are 4% higher, including 5,90,000 euros ($6,40,000) to each winning pair.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case
Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...
Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer
The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...
Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed
Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...
Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months
Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe
Says received report from panel; lists batch of PILs and ple...