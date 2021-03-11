French Open: Medvedev up and running, Djokovic blows away Nishioka

PARIS, May 24

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev showed no signs of discomfort from his recent hernia operation, kicking off his French Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis today.

The 2021 US Open champion, who briefly held the world No. 1 ranking earlier in the season, played his first clay event of 2022 last week in Geneva after a two-month break but lost in the opening round to Frenchman Richard Gasquet. Claycourts have not been Medvedev's strong suit and he was 0-4 at Roland Garros before last year's tournament but turned around his dismal record by reaching the quarterfinals of the 2021 edition. "I love Roland Garros, especially since last year," Medvedev said. "Before that I don't know if I actually loved it given that I was out on the Sunday when the tournament was actually starting on the Monday. But now it's Tuesday and I'm still here."

Easy day for Djokovic

World No. 1 and holder Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 on Monday to advance to the second round in a comfortable start to his quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. The Serb, who turned 35 on Sunday, needed less than two hours to beat the world No. 99 in his first Grand Slam this year after missing the Australian Open. — Reuters

Bops-Middelkoop pair enters Round 2

Paris: Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men's doubles second round of the French Open with an easy straight-set win over local wildcards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche here today. The experienced 16th-seeded Indo-Dutch pair had no trouble in dispatching the lower-ranked home combo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round. PTI

Day 3: Highlights

PLISKOVA FINDS FORM

Karolina Pliskova, seeded eighth, recovered from a set down against Tessah Andrianjafitrimo to battle to a 2-6 6-3 6-1 win, while 16th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Arantxa Rus 6-1 5-7 6-2.

RUNE SHOCK

Teenager Holger Rune prevailed in the third set tiebreak to claim his first Grand Slam victory with a 6-3 6-1 7-6(4) demolition of 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.

OSTAPENKO ADVANCES

Jelena Ostapenko ended a five-match losing streak with a 6-1 6-4 win over Lucia Bronzetti. Danielle Collins cruised past lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 6-4.

TEARFUL TSONGA

An emotional Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ended his 18-year professional career with a 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-2 7-6(0) opening-round loss at his home Grand Slam to Casper Ruud.