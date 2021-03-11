French Open: Nadal, Djokovic blaze into fourth round

PARIS, May 27

Top seed Novak Djokovic powered past Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3 6-3 6-2 today to advance to the French Open fourth round and stay firmly on course to challenge for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam win.

The 35-year-old world No.1, who was on the court for less than two hours, next plays 15th seed Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina. Bedene, ranked 195th in the world, was no match for Djokovic's power and near-flawless service games.

Nadal going strong

Spaniard Rafa Nadal kept alive his quest for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal will take on ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who claimed a 7-6(3) 7-6(2) 7-5 win over Serbian Filip Krajinovic. The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set. He was disappointed to miss a break point that would have put him up 5-0. — Agencies

Day 6: Highlights

KERBER KNOCKED OUT

Angelique Kerber's quest of completing a career Grand Slam came to an end after the 21st seed was knocked out, losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3 6-4.

Anisimova vs Leylah

Teenager Leylah Fernandez battled past Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5 to advance to the last-16 for the first time. She meets Amanda Anisimova, who advanced after Karolina Muchova retired at 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 in the third set following an ankle injury.

Finishing touches

Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman ripped a spectacular backhand winner to wrap up a 6-3 6-1 6-2 over Grigor Dimitrov.