French Open: Novak Djokovic cruises but wary of future turbulence

PARIS, May 29

Ignore the straight-set score: Novak Djokovic was not quite at his impervious best in the first round of the French Open, and his 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert was not enough to alter the defending champion’s “low expectations” at this tournament.

“I don’t want to get too excited,” Djokovic said. “I thought it was a good performance for me. Solid. Of course, I could have done better, I think, on return games, but also credit to him for serving very well, for changing things up.”

It’s been a rougher-than-usual season so far for Djokovic, and while there were some signs of breaking out of his 2024 funk during the course of the contest at Court Philippe Chatrier, he still has room for improvement as he attempts to become the first player in tennis history to claim 25 Grand Slam singles trophies.

There’s no doubt he cares about such things.

“Grand Slams are the ones that are basically getting me up from the bed every day. Knowing that I have to hit the practice courts, I always think about what I can do in Grand Slams,” he said. “So here I am. Hopefully I can have another deep run.”

Alcaraz struggles

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reached third round but suffered a worrying loss of form midway through his match against Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong before winning 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 today.

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Jesper de Jong. Reuters

The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof but 176th-ranked de Jong refused to be intimidated and extended the match as Alcaraz suffered a third-set slump. “I mean, I said many times every player can make you in trouble and you have to be focussed on every point, in every round, it doesn’t matter about rankings,” the Wimbledon champion said — Agencies

Stefanos Tsitsipas won in four sets vs Daniel Altmaier. REUTERS

DAY 4: HIGHLIGHTS

Swiatek stretched

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was pushed to the brink by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka but secured a 7-6(1) 1-6 7-5 victory after saving a match point in a high-voltage second-round match. Third seed Coco Gauff beat Tamara Zidansek 6-3 6-4.

Tsitsipas battles on

Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a mid-match wobble before carving out a 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 6-4 win over Daniel Altmaier to book his spot in the third round.

A BREEZE FOR KENIN

Sofia Kenin breezed into the third round with a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory over home hope Caroline Garcia.

