 French Open: Novak Djokovic to face World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in semi-final : The Tribune India

Spanish youngster Alcaraz will have to work hard to make his way to the final

Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz. Photo: Twitter/rolandgarros



ANI

Paris (France), June 9

World No. 3 Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday.

The Serb, Novak Djokovic, will be looking forward to overcoming this hurdle and making his way into the final. Thus, his aim is to win a record 23 Grand Slam titles making him the tennis player with the highest number of Grand Slam titles.

Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz will have to work hard to make his way to the final. He will try and remain at the World No. 1 spot.

As per the official website of Roland Garros, "This would be the first time that the 20-year-old, Carlos Alcaraz will face the two-time French Open winner Novak Djokovic in a major tournament." It further stated, "They shared a classic in Madrid last year with the No.1 seed edging the elder statesman in a deciding set tiebreak 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)." Novak Djokovic had safely booked a spot in the semi-final with a hard-fought victory over Karen Khachanov when he said it is a "match that a lot of people want to see. It's definitely the biggest challenge for me so far in the tournament," he said.

Alcaraz, who was outstanding in defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Tuesday night, said "Since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match. Myself as well. I really want to play that match." As per the official website of Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz, said "I want to think my youth [is the key], "But it's going to be his 45th (Djokovic) semi-final of a Grand Slam. This is going to be my second. I would say the experience is better at that point. But I'm not going to think about that." The semi-final clash will be important for both players as they are on the verge of creating history.

