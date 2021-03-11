French Open: Rising star Carlos Alcaraz dazzles to reach last 16

Alcaraz now has an 18-1 win-loss record on the red dirt this season

French Open: Rising star Carlos Alcaraz dazzles to reach last 16

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his third round match against Sebastian Korda of the US. Reuters

Paris, May 27

Carlos Alcaraz's meteoric rise continued on Friday when the Spanish prodigy produced yet another awe-inspiring performance to outplay American Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 6-2 and reach the last 16 of the French Open for the first time.

Facing the only man to beat him on clay this year, the sixth-seeded teenager, who saved a match point in the second round, showed his full range on a packed court Philippe Chatrier -- mixing powerful forehands with gravity-defying drop shots.

The 27th-seeded Korda threw everything at his opponent, only for the ball to come back quicker and with more power and the American faded in the third after a high-octane fight in the first two sets.

Alcaraz, who now has an 18-1 win-loss record on the red dirt this season after winning titles in Barcelona and Madrid, will next face 21st-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov before a potential quarter-final clash against third seed Alexander Zverev.

"It's amazing to play in front of such a great crowd in this atmosphere on a night session," the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who stunned the crowd with some serve and volleying, said.

"I'm having fun, I love playing tennis on such great courts, I love playing in France. Serve and volley is a weapon that I have so I use it." Should the stars align for Alcaraz, he could eventually take on either world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic or 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal in the last four.

"If I am winning, I just play against one of them. I think I'm ready. It's different to play against them," he said.

"I mean in the Masters 1000 or another tournament it's best-of-three and in Grand Slam it's best-of-five, but I would say I'm ready." Alcaraz got off to a brilliant start and had a couple of double break points at 3-1, only for Korda to stave them off with a service winner and an ace.

But the Spaniard was untroubled on his service games and he wrapped up the opening set having lost only six points on serve.

Korda found his range early in the second set and set up two break points but Alcaraz held firm and showed his ability to find the best shot at the best moment - including a sublime lob while on the back foot to go 30-0 up in the fifth game.

He won that game with a superb forehand winner down the line.

Korda saved set points at 5-3 but yielded under pressure in the 10th game, returning long to hand Alcaraz a two-set lead.

It quickly went downhill from there for Korda, who dropped serve again with a volley into the net in the seventh game and capitulated on the first match point when Alcaraz unleashed a backhand winner down the line. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

2
Punjab

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

3
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

4
Punjab

Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent in 14-day judicial custody

5
Punjab

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2-month stint as health minister

6
Delhi

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

7
Punjab

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

8
J & K

CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in case related to her abduction

9
Nation

Two Ugandan women carrying cocaine capsules worth Rs 28 crore in stomach held at Delhi's IGI airport

10
Editorials

Another round of US cajoling

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

Punjab govt withdraws security of 424 VIPs in state

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...

Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3

Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3

The Punjab govt has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in th...

DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...

In last 8 years, I have not done any such work that will make people hang their head in shame: PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Spared no effort in serving country in last 8 years, PM Modi says in Gujarat

Was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed mult...

Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites

Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites

E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace kidnapped 12-yr-old boy

Gurdaspur diary: We make a life by what we give, says Dr Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

Water quality at 334 govt schools to be examined

Water quality at 334 Malwa govt schools to be examined

Teachers demand transparent transfer policy

General Category Welfare Federation seeks appointment of chairman

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Panchkula ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

Chandigarh MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Newspaper vendor's death: Thar driver in Chandigarh Police net

Stones thrown on Shatabdi Express coming from Delhi to Chandigarh

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, Jalandhar villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car near Khanna

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches Ludhiana civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report regarding 212 crore 'irregularities' in road repair works

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he ‘sat on SHO’s chair’

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he 'sat on SHO's chair' in Rajpura

Patiala MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

DLSA holds medical camp at Patiala Central Jail

Punjabi University sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it