 French Open: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stumbles before recovering : The Tribune India

French Open: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stumbles before recovering

French Open: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stumbles before recovering

Carlos Alcaraz beat Taro Daniel 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2 in the second round. Reuters



PARIS, May 31

Carlos Alcaraz came through a tricky early test at the French Open with flying colours, as the world No. 1 sealed a 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Japan’s Taro Daniel today to reach the third round. Alcaraz enjoyed a dominant opening win over Flavio Cobolli in his first match as the top seed in a Grand Slam and the 20-year-old made another blistering start against Daniel to ease through the first set.

Daniel pounced early in the next to grab a 3-0 lead before Alcaraz got on the board. He continued to batter the suddenly error-prone Spaniard with some relentless hitting from the baseline before levelling the contest. But the Japanese player, who is ranked 112, was quickly on the back foot again as Alcaraz regained focus to break early and close out the third set in style conceding only one game late on. Alcaraz closed out the match on serve to book an encounter with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic row simmers

Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed an incident-free path into the third round with a win over Roberto Carballes Baena but all eyes will be on Novak Djokovoic later as a political row sparked by the two-time champion intensified.

Tsitsipas is chasing his first Grand Slam title and made a sluggish start to his campaign against Jiri Vesely but the fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, as he came through a mid-match test to beat the Spaniard 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2.

Anna Blinkova later dashed French hopes with a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over fifth seed Caroline Garcia, finally wrapping up the thrilling contest on her ninth matchpoint.

The fallout of Djokovic’s statement earlier this week that “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” continued as the Kosovo Olympic Committee asked the International Olympic Committee to open disciplinary proceedings against the world No. 3. Djokovic wrote the message on a camera lens after his first-round win on Monday, the same day that some 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the town of Zvecan — where the 22-time Major champion’s father grew up.

The IOC, which bans any political statements on the field of play and at medal ceremonies at the Olympics, said it had no say on the matter as the Grand Slams had their own rules. The International Tennis Federation said Djokovic’s message did not violate Grand Slam rules. — Reuters

DAY 4: HIGHLIGHTS

Mixed day for Indians

The Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni notched up a straight-set win over France’s Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud in the men’s doubles. Yuki and Saketh, who had won the Bangkok Open Challenger in January, took 64 minutes to get the better of Arthur and Enzo 6-3 6-2 in their opening match. However, Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden couldn’t cross the opening hurdle, going down 5-7 6-7(5-7) to Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The pair, who had won the BNP Paribas Open, Qatar Open and reached the finals of the Madrid Open this year, saved five match points before the French duo prevailed. It was also the end of the road for N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan after they went down 3-6 4-6 to Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and Alexei Popyrin of Australia in their opener.

Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka fought off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich to move into the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory as she eyes the world No. 1 spot. The 25-year-old will take over top spot from Poland’s Iga Swiatek with victory at the Paris Grand Slam. “It was a tough match, I’m happy that I was able to fight for every point,” Sabalenka said. “I’m not happy with my game today. I’m going to work on short balls and approach shots, and make sure I’m ready in my next match.” Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

6
Nation

Lucknow family booked for demanding Rs 30 crore as dowry

7
Nation

POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief

8
Business

India posts world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 pc in fourth quarter, 7.2 pc in FY23

9
Diaspora

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

10
Delhi

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

2 more days of rain on cards

3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Delhi to have AI-based traffic system by 2024-end

Copyright Violation: Delhi High Court restrains over 100 websites from streaming Spider-Man

Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals