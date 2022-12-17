French players hit by colds

DOHA: Several France players have caught colds as they prepare for the final against Argentina, with Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate the latest to fall ill today. Centre-back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed their semifinal win with the illness. Coach Didier Deschamps refused to panic after Wednesday’s game and said they were being careful to ensure the illness did not spread. Striker Randal Kolo Muani said today: “There’s a little flu that’s been spreading but nothing serious. They’ll be well soon and be ready for Sunday.” A French press officer added: “As you know, Randal is not a doctor, we will communicate about it later.” Kolo Muani said the players who fell ill had been isolated. “Those who are sick stay in their room, they’re being taken care of by the doctors and we’ve been enforcing social distancing. We’re very strict about it,” he said. Reuters
