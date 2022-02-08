FIH Pro League: French test for Indian hockey team

PTI

Potchefstroom, February 7

The Indian hockey team, which won the Olympics bronze last year, would consequently be under “some pressure” when it takes on France in the FIH Pro League here tomorrow.

'Players excited' Captain Manpreet echoed the coach's sentiments, saying that the atmosphere in the team's dressing room is one of excitement. "The players are excited to get back on the field since the Asian Champions Trophy towards the end of last year," said Manpreet. "We want to play well and settle into a good rhythm in the beginning of this year, because 2022 is a big year for us with the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games lined up this year."

After the match against France, the Manpreet Singh-led India would face hosts South Africa on Wednesday.

The tournament will be the Indian team’s first competitive assignment of the year. Speaking about expectations of fans and the consequent pressure on the team for being Olympics medallists, chief coach Graham Reid said: “Realistically, yes, it does add some pressure. But I don’t think it is more than the pressure we put on ourselves to perform well.”

“Whenever a team does well at a big event like the Olympics, I think other teams take note of that and there is a target on you,” the Australian added. “It does add extra pressure, but I think the good part about that is that we tend to play our best when we are in such situations.”

India, ranked No. 3 in the world, will fancy their chances against both France and South Africa. India haven’t played world No. 13 France since winning the World League semifinals in 2015.

Asked how the team has acclimatised to conditions in South Africa ahead of these important matches, Reid said, “It’s great to be in South Africa. We haven’t often had the chance to play here at such a high level of competition, so we view this as a great opportunity.”

India will play France again on February 12 before concluding the tour with the second match against South Africa on February 13.

