Fritz ends Rafa’s streak

Indian Wells, March 21
Taylor Fritz battled through excruciating pain to bring Rafa Nadal’s 20-match winning run to an end with a 6-3 7-6(5) victory in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, becoming the first American to win the title since Andre Agassi over two decades ago.
Home favourite Fritz denied Nadal what would have been his fourth title of the season and a record-equalling 37 ATP Masters 1000 championships.
Struggling with an injured ankle, Fritz said after collecting his second career title he had had doubts he could even take to the court and had never before experienced such pain prior to a match. — Reuters
