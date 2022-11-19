From cheers to jeers: No beer at stadiums

Doha, November 18

The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums was banned today, only two days before the soccer tournament is set to start.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the 64 matches in the country.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... stadium perimeters,” FIFA said in a statement.

Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. Outside of those places, beer is normally the only alcohol sold to regular ticket holders.

Ab InBev, the parent company of World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AB InBev pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer and has already shipped the majority of its stock from Britain to Qatar in expectation of selling its product to millions of fans. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament and they are in negotiations for renewing their deal for the next World Cup in North America.

While a sudden decision like this may seem extreme in the West, Qatar is an autocracy governed by a hereditary emir, who has absolute say over all governmental decisions. — AP