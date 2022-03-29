From selling vegetables to making it to Asian Games team, teenaged UP archer dreams big

As he hit the road as a vendor in the face of the all-pervading poverty two years ago, Chauhan was left with no option but to contemplate quitting the sport

From selling vegetables to making it to Asian Games team, teenaged UP archer dreams big

Pic credit- @TribalAffairsIn/ Twitter

PTI

Kolkata, March 29

Uncapped 19-year-old India archer Neeraj Chauhan was driven into penury as the novel coronavirus had begun to spread its ugly tentacles, forcing him to sell vegetables to make ends meet.

As he hit the road as a vendor in the face of the all-pervading poverty two years ago, Chauhan was left with no option but to contemplate quitting the sport. He didn’t take that extreme step, though.

Instead, thanks to his resilience and never-say-die attitude, the archer from Meerut is now bracing for his World Cup debut in three months, followed by an Asian Games participation.

“Sabzi bechte bechte, archery se kaafi dur chala gaya tha (Was selling vegetable, and had lost touch with archery) but thankfully we got help from the sports ministry and got back to archery,” Chauhan told PTI from Sonipat.

Chauhan, who grew up near the Kailash Prakash Stadium where his father Akshay Lal Chauhan worked as a cook for 30 years in its mess, took up archery after being picked by the academy in 2013, and went on to win a handful of medals at the national level.

But the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 halted his progress as the archer, along with his two elder brothers (one of them a national boxer), got down to selling vegetables. To survive, they sold vegetables on the bylanes of Meerut for nearly two years.

“Majboori thi (we’re helpless). Dad earned about Rs 7-8,000 and everything had stopped after lockdown, so it was all about survival—archery and boxing took a back seat,” he said of his days of struggle.

Their plight was highlighted by Archery Association of India (AAI) president Arjun Munda, who had requested then union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for help.

Rijiju’s department took stock of the situation and promptly sanctioned Chauhan and his brother Sunil financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each under the ministry’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund.

Since then he joined the Sports Authority of India where his transformation came under coach Jitendra Chauhan.

That he had sharp focus and stable head was known to him since childhood when he would easily outperform his friends in the game of seven stones, which is also called ‘Satolia’ or ‘Lagori’ in many places.

“I used to love target-hitting games, so archery naturally became my first love,” Chauhan said.

At the senior level however, it was a different ball game and he realised it after failing to make the cut in two India selection trials last year.

“I knew there was something missing and I was not up to the mark,” he said, adding that his real transformation came under coach Jitendra.

“He kept working on me all the time from day one, and I’m blessed to have him as my coach.” For the Asian Games and the preceding three World Cups, the national federation had a three-week long trial, with heavyweights like Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Praveen Jadhav also participating in the elimination round.

Chauhan edged out the Tokyo Olympian duo of Das and Jadhav to join Rai, Jayanta Talukdar and Sachin Gupta in the four-member squad.

“Coach sir told me to focus on my shooting without looking at the opponents. ‘They are the ones who have to prove, not you,’ sir said and I shot fearlessly,” he said about his winning mantra.

The coach is confident that Chauhan would make it big but he does not want his ward to rush things.

“I just kept pushing him, he did all the hard work,” the coach said.

“His best quality is to stay calm and grounded in any situation, he does not get excited too easily, nor does he give up hope after a disappointment.

“We are working on his mental game and also biomechanics, hope he lives up to the expectations,” the coach said.

The three stages of the World Cups are slated in Antalya (April 17-24), Shanghai (May 15-22) and Paris (June 19-26) before the Asian Games in China in September.

#asian games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

3
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

4
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

5
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

7
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

9
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

10
Punjab

4 names proposed for PCC president in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Two sides hold talks in Istanbul; Russian billionaire Abramovich in surprise attendance

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will sharply cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin gives undert...

Voting on no-confidence motion by opposition against Pakistan PM Khan to be held on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was addressing the media here in the federal capital ...

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students