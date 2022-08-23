FTX Crypto Cup: Praggu’s Carlsen scalp not enough

PTI

Miami, August 22

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games, including two in the blitz tie-break, to outwit world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup here today.

Despite the win over Carlsen, the 17-year old finished second in the final standings. The Norwegian won the top prize on the basis of a higher score. He finished with 16 match points to the Indian prodigy’s tally of 15.

“I’ve been playing badly all day, but now I’m getting the results I deserve... it’s never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any!,” Carlsen said.

Alireza Firouzja, another highly-rated teen, also finished on 15 points but had to settle for the third place as he had lost the clash against Praggnanandhaa earlier.

The first two games of the Carlsen-Praggnanandhaa match were drawn before the world No. 1 went ahead by clinching the third.

In a surprise turn of events, the Indian won the fourth game to push the match into the tie-break. He shocked the Norwegian by winning both the games in the tie-break.

“I think I could have done better the last few days but I think overall 2nd is good,” Praggnanandhaa said after the game.