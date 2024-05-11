Full faith in judiciary, say women wrestlers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Ace women wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat who waged a prolonged battle for justice against alleged sexual harassment by ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today said that they had full faith in the judiciary.

They said it was a big milestone in their 18-month struggle, which started in January 2023 on the streets, then continued in committees and finally reached the courts.

“This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers,” Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia posted online.

