 Fulton running out of time to fine-tune India’s new game : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Fulton running out of time to fine-tune India’s new game

Fulton running out of time to fine-tune India’s new game

Fulton running out of time to fine-tune India’s new game

Since winning the Asian Games gold medal to lock the Olympics berth in October, India have been in experimental mode.



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, May 21

Where does the men’s team stand? With just two months left for the Paris Olympics, this is the hottest question concerning Indian hockey right now.

India’s Pro League games

vs Argentina, May 22 & 26

vs Belgium, May 24 & 25

vs Germany, June 1 & 8

vs Great Britain, June 2 & 9

India’s games over the last six months have provided a window into the team’s preparations. The picture, though, has not been entirely accurate. Since winning the Asian Games gold medal to lock the Olympics berth in October, India have been in experimental mode. The relatively new coach — South African Craig Fulton recently completed one year at the helm — has been trying out different strategies and team combinations while testing out the bench strength.

The upcoming Pro League matches will be the final stretch of competitive hockey for India before the Olympics. Fulton has kept his cards close to his chest about which set of players he will take to Paris by naming a 24-member squad for the eight-game European swing, which will finish off India’s Pro League season.

The games featuring Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain will give the 49-year-old a perfect platform to test out his strategies and playing combinations for the final time before the Olympics.

It will also give him a better idea about how well the players have imbibed his tactics. Watching India’s previous games made it evident that they were still a work in progress — a team in transition between two coaches and their different styles.

If Australian Graham Reid preferred a high-intensity, high-pressing style, under Fulton, India’s game is built off a deeper defensive platform.

Reid’s team had a more direct approach in attack, going hard at the opposition defence with long passes and fast moves along the flanks. It brought India their first medal at the Olympics in over 40 years. But being somewhat single-paced and one-directional, the system had its shortcomings.

As Reid left after India’s woeful campaign at last year’s 2023 World Cup, the logical step forward for the team was a multidimensional style. Under Fulton, the team has taken the first step into the right direction.

“Under the previous coach, it was mostly high-press hockey at high intensity,” said India midfielder Jarmanpreet Singh. “The current coach makes us play different structures and styles. We alter between the full and half courts, and sometimes we defend much deeper,” he added.

“We change according to the situation during a match but it is also about using different strategies against different teams. The coach does his homework about how every team attacks and defends. There is meticulous planning for each opponent, which leads to clarity about the plays and our roles,” he added.

While Fulton found instant success at the Asian level with his tactics, his team has had a mixed bag of performances against top teams such as Australia, Netherlands and Spain. Of their eight Pro League games so far, India had three wins, one loss and four draws. They were swept 5-0 in the two-nation Test series in Australia.

“The Australia series was a perfect opportunity for trying out different strategies so the results did not matter as much,” Jarmanpreet said.

Trying to play a more complex game means that the team is taking longer to adapt. Though they are largely getting favourable results, there is still confusion leading to lapses in games.

Fulton is self-admittedly a defence-first coach. But even though India prefer defending deeper, they are still being caught out in transition when pushing forward. And when they do press high, their first line of defence is not tight enough. The deep defending roles are not settled either, with players who have very little experience at the back being used in key positions.

Having become a more defensive team, India’s main weapon is the counterattack. But the team seems double-minded about sitting back or going forward. So when counterattacking opportunities arise, India are either slow off the blocks or do not have numbers going forward.

Fulton’s team also prefers a measured approach when in possession, showing an inclination towards building patient attacks. But India’s inability to play through the central channels means they revert to their long-ball strategy, usually taking the aerial route, or attacking along the flanks.

With time running out fast for experimentation, the upcoming matches will provide India with the perfect opportunity to fine-tune their game.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

2
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

3
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

4
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

5
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

6
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

7
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

9
India

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

10
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

Pune accident Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?

Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in the accident case

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets