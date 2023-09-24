 Futuristic ceremony wows, sends a message of unity and love as China declares Asiad open : The Tribune India

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium saw a high-tech ceremony, with the organisers hoping to drum up excitement for the Asiad. Reuters



Hangzhou, September 23

Blending elements of artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology, the Asian Games began here today with one-of-a-kind opening ceremony, headlined by a spectacular futuristic light show.

The dazzling programme, held amid a diplomatic row over the denial of entry to three Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, was a melange of technology, cultural history of China and the spirit of the continent’s unity.

Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent as the 19th Asian Games kick off at Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. PTI

In keeping with the main theme of ‘tides surging in Asia’, the ceremony was about the intermingling of China, Asia and the world in the new era, as well as the unity, love and friendship of the Asian people.

The water element through the surging tide of Qiantang river — which flows through Hangzhou — was the underlying theme of the grand evening which lasted nearly two hours.

Lianlian, one of the three mascots, is seen during the opening ceremony as performers put on a spectacular show. photos: PTI

The ceremony sought to portray a distinctly Chinese and a uniquely Asian flair, capturing the country’s cultural heritage and romantic imagery through the blending of its thousands of years old civilization and modern technology through stunning visuals. It portrayed the efforts of China’s path to modernisation in a presentation that combined Eastern aesthetics and a viewpoint that connects with a global audience.

The technological might of China was written all over with the lighting of the cauldron – the Games’ flame – being done in a unique way.

Digital technology was utilised as torchbearers in the virtual and physical worlds jointly lighted the cauldron. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open as more than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries gear up to fight for top honours till October 8.

The Indian men’s volleyball team has fun in the rain in Hangzhou. PTI

The Olympic Council of Asia’s acting president Randhir Singh, International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach, heads of several countries, officials of National Olympic Committees and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Games are being held belatedly due to a surge in Covid cases in China last year. In keeping with the concept of green Asian Games or carbon-neutral Games, the opening ceremony used digital fireworks instead of real ones. It, nevertheless, created a thrilling atmosphere.

The Indian contingent walked out for the athletes’ parade in the eighth position. PTI

The nearly-packed ‘Big Lotus’ stadium was decked up elegantly for the occasion and welcomed the athletes from the participating countries, including India, with loud cheers.

Roars greeted the 100-strong Indian athletes and officials as they marched into the stadium, led by flagbearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain. The Indian contingent walked out for the athletes’ parade in eighth position.

The male athletes were clad in bandhgala jacket and khaki kurta, while their female counterparts donned high-necked blouse and khaki-textured sari made from recycled fabrics. — PTI

INDIANS in action

BOXING

(11:30am onwards)

Women’s preliminaries: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg)

Women’s preliminaries: Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg)

CRICKET

Women’s semifinals:

India vs Bangladesh (6:30am)

CHESS

(12:30pm onwards)

Women’s: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B

Men’s: Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

Fencing

(6:30am onwards)

Women’s epee: Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, Yashikeerat Kaur Hayer, Jyothika Dutta

Men’s foil: Dev, Arjun, Bibish Kathiresan, Akash Kumar

FOOTBALL

Women’s Group B:

India vs Thailand 1:30pm

Men’s Group A:

India vs Myanmar 5pm

HOCKEY

Men’s Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan 8:45am

MODERN PENTATHLON

(7:30am onwards)

Mayank Chaphekar

ROWING

(7:10am onwards)

Lightweight men’s double sculls final (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh); men’s double sculls final (Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh); women’s four final (Aswathi Babu, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi, Rukmani); men’s pair final (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram); men’s eight (Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish)

RUGBY

Women’s Pool F:

India vs Hong Kong 10:50am; India vs Japan 3:30pm

SAILING

(8:30am onwards)

SAILING

(6am onwards)

Women’s 10m air rifle: Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

TABLE TENNIS

(7:30am onwards)

TENNIS

(9:30am onwards)

Singles and mixed doubles Round 1

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s classification 1st to 6th: India vs Japan 2:30pm

