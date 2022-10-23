G.O.A.T. to extra Happy Diwali: How twitter reacted to King Kohli’s fireworks in Melbourne

Chandigarh, October 23
As Virat Kohli played a sensational innings of 82* to outclass Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter at Melbourne on Sunday, Twitterati poured all their love and appreciation for ‘King Kohli’.
Besides terming the Indian batter G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Times) to saying his splendid strokeplay that led to the famous victory over Pakistan made it an extra Happy Diwali for them, netizens got emotional too and recalled Kohli’s lean patch. But they added they knew it was about time for him to show his Virat ‘roop’.
Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes.
Here are some reactions:
#INDvPAK #GOAT?? #ViratKohli?? #KantaraTheLegend kohli in beast mode pic.twitter.com/yfp8EuXxWd— Black_Pearl (@Sea_if_u_see) October 23, 2022
The KING is back ??— ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022
Take a bow, Virat Kohli ??#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/OdAnbmso0h
#PKMKB #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsPAK2022 #indvspakmatch pic.twitter.com/jc0CpBsC8I— बुम शंकर - अहं ब्रह्मास्मि (@Dodiyaravi) October 23, 2022
Diwali Virat ban gayi ????— Abhi Waghela (@abhikeabhii) October 23, 2022
.
.
.
.#INDvPAK #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli??
Rohit Sharma lifting the World Cup ??#ViratKohli?? pic.twitter.com/0KFTD6Aydz— Srinivasan Anderson (@srinivasan8371) October 23, 2022
Spectacular win 🏆 #TeamIndia— RituKataria (@IamRituKataria) October 23, 2022
Congratulations 🇮🇳
दिवाली तोहफा 🎆 #INDvsPAK2022 #HappyDiwali2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IXv5NkMIg7
#ViratKohli??— Pallavi Mishra (@PallaviMishraaa) October 23, 2022
Best Diwali gift kudos to you pic.twitter.com/Ih8wAorH1w
#Cricket #Diwali #Pakistan #social media #twitter #virat kohli
