G Sathiyan in last-16 of men’s doubles at World Table Tennis Championships

Durban

India’s G Sathiyan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, respectively, at the World Table Tennis Championships here today. Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5 11-4 15-13 in a Round of 32 contest. Later, Sathiyan teamed up with Manika to outplay Brazil’s Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara 8-11, 11-7 11-6 11-6 in a Round of 32 mixed doubles clash.

Almaty

Darshna lying third at Almaty Shotgun World Cup

Former national champion and Khelo India Youth Games winner Darshna Rathore shot a 71 on Day 1 of the women’s skeet qualifications to lie third at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here today. Greek Emmanouela Katzouraki was leading the field with a 72 after three rounds. Ganemat Sekhon shot a 69 to be placed ninth.

West Palm Beach (Florida)

Aditi cards superb 69 to finish tied-15, Drall T-38th

India’s Aditi Ashok shot a brilliant 3-under 69 on the final day to finish a creditable tied-15 at the Aramco Team Series here. India’s other two women stars — Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall — carded a 74 each and ended T-38th.

Madrid/Paris

Vinicius again targeted in loss; Mbappe wins it for PSG

Valencia moved even closer to staying in the top tier with a 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday but the La Liga game was marred by more racist abuse against Vinicius Junior. The match had to be temporarily stopped after Vinicius said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored twice to reach a league-leading 28 goals as Paris Saint-Germain laboured to a 2-1 win at Auxerre. — Agencies