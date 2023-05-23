G Sathiyan in last-16 of men’s doubles at World Table Tennis Championships

Durban
India’s G Sathiyan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, respectively, at the World Table Tennis Championships here today. Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5 11-4 15-13 in a Round of 32 contest. Later, Sathiyan teamed up with Manika to outplay Brazil’s Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara 8-11, 11-7 11-6 11-6 in a Round of 32 mixed doubles clash.
Almaty
Darshna lying third at Almaty Shotgun World Cup
Former national champion and Khelo India Youth Games winner Darshna Rathore shot a 71 on Day 1 of the women’s skeet qualifications to lie third at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here today. Greek Emmanouela Katzouraki was leading the field with a 72 after three rounds. Ganemat Sekhon shot a 69 to be placed ninth.
West Palm Beach (Florida)
Aditi cards superb 69 to finish tied-15, Drall T-38th
India’s Aditi Ashok shot a brilliant 3-under 69 on the final day to finish a creditable tied-15 at the Aramco Team Series here. India’s other two women stars — Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall — carded a 74 each and ended T-38th.
Madrid/Paris
Vinicius again targeted in loss; Mbappe wins it for PSG
Valencia moved even closer to staying in the top tier with a 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday but the La Liga game was marred by more racist abuse against Vinicius Junior. The match had to be temporarily stopped after Vinicius said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored twice to reach a league-leading 28 goals as Paris Saint-Germain laboured to a 2-1 win at Auxerre. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26