Gaganjeet records season’s best finish

St. Andrews, August 28

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar recorded his best result of the season by finishing fifth at the inaugural St. Andrews Bay Championship. Bhullar shot a 2-under 70 and finished the low-scoring week at 17-under.

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and Australia’s Matt Jones birdied the 18th to finish at 19-under. Chacarra then won a record marathon playoff, which lasted 10 holes.

Bhullar, a 10-time winner on the Asian Tour, gave himself a shot at the title with a 2-under through 10 holes and just one behind the leaders. But the Indian, who opened the day with a bogey but recovered with three birdies in the next nine holes, failed to find any birdies in the last eight holes.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and Anirban Lahiri (70) finished T-8 and T-14, respectively. Veer Ahlawat (70) and SSP Chawrasia (71) were T-30.

Bhullar, who was T-3 after the third round, was looking for his first win since the success in Indonesia in August 2022.

Manu ends T-60

Prague: Indian golfer Manu Gandas produced a bogey-free 4-under 68 on the final day to finish T-60 in the Czech Masters. Todd Clements carded a final day 9-under 63 to claim his maiden DP World Tour title.

Hovland wins first FedEx Cup

Atlanta: Long seen as a rising star on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has officially arrived. Hovland ran away with the Tour Championship and lifted the FedEx Cup trophy for the first time in his young career on Sunday. — Agencies

#Australia #Spain