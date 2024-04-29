Gaikwad, Deshpande guide CSK to 78-run win over SRH

PTI

Chennai: Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s belligerent 98 was complemented by a clinical bowling display, led by pacer Tushar Deshpande, as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in the IPL.

Invited to bat, Gaikwad’s valiant 54-ball knock was the driving force that propelled CSK to an imposing 212/3. He was ably supported by Daryl Mitchell, who returned to form with a crucial 32-ball 52 before Shivam Dube’s 20-ball 39 not out took CSK past the 200 mark.

In response, SRH’s ultra-cautious batting approach backfired again as they couldn’t recover from Deshpande’s three-wicket burst with the new ball and the middle-overs squeeze to be all out for 134 in 18.5 overs as CSK snapped their two-game losing streak.

Following the win, CSK moved to the third spot with 10 points. SRH, who are also on 10 points, slipped to fourth.

Chasing 213 to win, Travis Head (13) and Abhishek Sharma (15) made rapid starts but Deshpande got rid of the Australian with a slower wide ball and then removed impact sub Anmolpreet Singh with an outswinger as the batter went for a golden duck. Abhishek was caught at deep point as Deshpande broke their back, leaving SRH at 40/3.

Earlier, Gaikwad missed out on a successive hundred by a whisker but his 107-run stand with Mitchell was the cornerstone of CSK’s innings. It is CSK’s 35th 200-plus total, the most by any side in T20 cricket. Gaikwad was the star of the CSK batting as he hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. The 27-year-old Gaikwad brought up his 17th IPL half-century off just 27 deliveries.

