 Gambhir interviewed, set to be named India coach

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was interviewed by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee on Tuesday. file



PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Former India openers Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman were today interviewed by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team’s head coach’s position.

Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow — A BCCI source

The interviews took place over a video call, with Gambhir, Raman and CAC head Ashok Malhotra attending it virtually.

“Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow,” a BCCI source said.

“Raman was interviewed after Gambhir. It was also on Zoom. He also gave his presentation on his vision and road map for Indian cricket. The interview went for around 40 minutes. There were some initial questions by the committee before they looked at the presentation,” the source informed.

Gambhir is believed to be the only candidate who is in contention and the announcement of his selection is a mere formality, which could happen in the next 48 hours.

The specifics of his interaction with CAC chairman Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known. Both Paranjpe and Naik are based in Mumbai.

The discussion, it is believed, was focussed on the road map he has in mind for the next three years, which will feature three ICC tournaments across formats.

There is an Apex Council meeting today evening and it is understood that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will apprise the members of the coach selection process before the final announcement is made.

The 42-year-old Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team’s mentor. Current India coach Rahul Dravid will be stepping down at the end of the team’s T20 World Cup campaign.

