PTI

Birmingham, March 14

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy produced superlative performances to progress to the second round of the All England Championships with hard-fought straight-game wins in the men’s singles competition here today.

In a high-intensity match, Sen moved with speed and mounted a pinpoint attack on the lines to outwit fifth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-18 21-19 in 48 minutes. The 21-year-old, who had reached the final in the last edition, thus claimed his first win over the world No. 5 after losing twice earlier.

Earlier, Prannoy survived some anxious moments before prevailing over Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang.