‘Garden mein ghoomne wale bande’: Rohit Sharma takes a dig at himself in viral post after win over England

March 10

India skipper Rohit Sharma continued to display his leadership prowess both on and off the field, as he dedicated a post to India’s emerging talent following their win against England.

After the post-match celebration he took to Instagram, where he shared a photo alongside the next generation of superstars. With the caption, ‘Garden mein ghoomne wale bande’, Rohit celebrated the performances of Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

Despite the absence of key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin at different points, the Indian team out-batted England, securing a convincing 4-1 series victory.

Rohit’s post refers to a stump mic reaction that had gone viral, earlier during the second Test in Vizag. Disappointed with the efforts from the young players, he had warned them to stay alert while fielding.

