Gate named after Sachin Tendulkar unveiled at SCG to mark his 50th birthday

Combo of file photos shows cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s special cricketing moments; (Top row- L) Sachin poses with the World Cup trophy 2011 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai in 2011, (Top row-C) receives a guard of honour by the West Indies players during his 200th and last Test match in 2013 in Mumbai, celebrates his 50,000 runs in New Delhi in 2011; (Bottom row-left) Sachin with his family members during a farewell after playing the last Test match of his career in Mumbai in 2013, (Botto



PTI

Sydney, April 24

A gate named after Sachin Tendulkar was on Monday unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground here to mark the 50th birthday of the Indian batting legend.

Tendulkar, who turns 50 on Monday, made three centuries and 785 runs with a highest score of 241 not out (in 2004) in five Tests at the SCG and averaged 157 at what he described as his favourite cricket ground outside of India.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92,” Tendulkar said in a statement issued by the SCG.

Another gate in the name of Brian Lara was also unveiled to mark 30 years since the West Indian legend’s innings of 277 at the SCG. The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, which are situated between the Members Pavilion’s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand.

A plaque was also erected, describing the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, the achievements of the two legends and their statistics at the SCG.

“It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian,” Tendulkar said.

“I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia and for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.”

Lara, on his part, said: “I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia.”

Tendulkar and Lara thus joined Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.

The Australian cricket team enters the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue.

“Sachin Tendulkar’s record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara’s maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player,” Mather said.

“Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley added: “As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.

“Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come.”

