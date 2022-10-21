Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals

Guadalajara, October 20

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualified for the WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Guadalajara Open second round on Wednesday.

Russian Samsonova, who has won 20 of her last 22 matches, smacked 21 winners and broke the powerful Belarusian four times en route a 6-4 2-6 6-2 upset win over the world No. 4.

The WTA Finals, featuring world’s top-eight players, starts in Fort Worth on October 31. Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula had already locked up the first three spots before Guadalajara so with the addition of American Gauff and France’s Garcia, three openings remain.

Fifth seed Gauff was not at her best but was still good enough to see off Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(1) 6-3. — Reuters