Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three

New Delhi

India’s fastest rally driver Gaurav Gill of JK Tyre put himself in contention for a podium finish after grabbing a top-three place at the end of the opening day of the Otago Rally in New Zealand. Gill and his New Zealand-based co-driver Jared Hudson were third on the timesheets, a little over 30 seconds behind overall leader Jack Hawkeswood.

New Delhi

Panghal returns to squad for last boxing Oly qualifiers

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal has returned to the Indian squad, which saw wholesale changes for the final Olympics qualifying event, set to to be held in Bangkok from May 25 to June 2.

Srinagar

Palak, Sainyam on course for 20th Paris quota

Reigning Asian Games champion Palak and Sainyam kept the Indian shooting squad on course for a 20th Paris Games quota place, reaching the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event of the last Olympics qualification in Rio De Janiero today. Both shot scores of 578 to take the sixth and seventh qualification spots.

Al Amerat (Qatar)

Nepal’s Airee third man to achieve 6 sixers in an over

Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee became the third batter to smash six sixes in an over in T20Is. Airee achieved the feat against hosts Qatar in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup T20I here today. Agencies

