Gautam Gambhir interviewed by BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, set to be named India coach soon

New Delhi, June 18
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday interviewed by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team’s head coach position.
The interview took place over a zoom call with both Gambhir and Malhotra attending it virtually.
“Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow,” a BCCI source told PTI.
Gambhir is believed to be the only candidate who is in contention and the announcement of his name is a mere formality which could happen in the next 48 hours.
The specifics of his interaction with CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known. Both Paranjpe and Naik are based in Mumbai.
The discussion, it is believed, was focussed on the roadmap he has in mind for the next three years, which will feature three ICC tournaments across formats.
There is an Apex Council meeting on Tuesday evening and it is understood that secretary Jay Shah will apprise the members about the coach selection process before the final announcement is made.
The CAC is also interviewing a few interested candidates for the North Zone selector’s position.
The 42-year-old Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team’s mentor.
Current India coach Rahul Dravid will be stepping down at the end of the team’s T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.
The side is currently in Barbados for the Super 8 matches after remaining unbeaten in the group league stage. It will take on Afghanistan on June 20.
