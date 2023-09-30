 Gavaskar picks this team as favourites for ICC Cricket World Cup : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Gavaskar picks this team as favourites for ICC Cricket World Cup

Gavaskar picks this team as favourites for ICC Cricket World Cup

Indian batting legend highlights importance of warm-up matches ahead of world cup

Gavaskar picks this team as favourites for ICC Cricket World Cup

Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, September 30

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has picked England as his favourite for the ICC Cricket World Cup, citing their batting and bowling talent as a reason.

"The defending champions, England because of the kind of talent that they have at, at the top of the order, the batting order, they have got two or three world-class all-rounders who can change the game with both bat and ball. They have also got a very good bowling line-up, experienced bowling lineup, so at the moment in my book certainly," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He also highlighted the importance of warm-up matches and shared his experience of having a great team bonding in the 1983 World Cup.

"It affects massively because when you talked about that 1983, we played their two games against the minor counties, we lost both those games but there was so much to learn from both those games. Mind you, that was early June, towards the end of May specifically and it was really cold and the pitches were green and the ball was seeming around, so even minor county bowlers can make you look a little ordinary and that is exactly what happened but it gave us a lot to think about," he said.

"The fact that we had just beaten the West Indies in the West Indies a couple of months earlier, gave us the belief that sure this is just the kind of wake-up call that you need. This is just the kind of thing that you need to know that in England, the pitches are going to be different, the conditions are going to be different, and the ball will move around in the air off the surface, so better be prepared for that.

"But the best part about travelling in England is that you are travelling in a team bus, where there is very little chance of groups being formed because the coach itself is such that you keep moving around, people bump into each other, they are a bit of a mateship, leg pulling, if I might call it that, a little bit of teasing here and there and then maybe watching a little bit of the video, which is put up in a video movie. But it builds a spirit of togetherness, you understand each other and I think that is probably one of the best things that can happen. In an aircraft, when you travel from, what can you do in an aircraft? You cannot go and talk to the person behind in your seat, that's very difficult. So I think that is what helped us in 1983 for sure," he added.

Irfan Pathan has also named his World Cup favourites.

"I am very excited to see how India performs and I really think they are one of the favourites, for sure because especially last couple of series, like Asia Cup, and the way India played against Australia as well in the home conditions. I think they are ticking all the boxes. They have players who are performing really well but you have a guy like Mohammed Shami, who is not in the part of playing 11 consistently, who is a world-class bowler itself, so it shows the kind of team India has and at the same time the bench strength India has."

#Cricket #England #Sunil Gavaskar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

4
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

5
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

6
Comment NOUS INDICA

Why Punjab disbelieves its cops

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
Haryana

Ban on use of DG sets eased, but no relief for industries

9
Punjab

Did Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira's plan to travel abroad trigger SIT action?

10
Diaspora

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India raises with UK denial of envoy’s entry into Scotland gurdwara

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...

Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre i...


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net