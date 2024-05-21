Geneva Open: Nagal bows out after loss to No. 19 Baez

Geneva: India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first-round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Sebastian Baez. The world No. 94 went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay-court specialist. “Gutted with the loss. But good preparation ahead of Roland Garros. Paris next,” Nagal, who has qualified for the French Open, posted online.

New Delhi

Indoor cricket academies in six North-Eastern states

The BCCI today laid the foundation stone for indoor cricket training academies in six North-Eastern states. The academies will serve players from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim and will be based in Shillong, Itanagar, Kohima, Aizawl, Imphal and Gangtok.

Sharjah

Aravindh stays ahead in Sharjah Masters Chess

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram made sure he stayed in front with an easy draw against Sam Shankland of the USA in the sixth round of the Sharjah Masters Chess tournament. With five points in his kitty from six games, Aravindh is just two points shy of joining the ever-growing Indian club of 2700 rated chess players considered elite in the chess world.

New Delhi

Did not broadcast Rohit’s private conversation: Star

IPL broadcaster Star Sports today denied airing the audio of any personal conversation involving Rohit Sharma after the Indian captain accused the channel of “breaching” his privacy. Agencies