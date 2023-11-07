German challenge for India in Olympics qualifiers

PTI

New Delhi, November 6

The Indian women’s hockey team has a tough task at hand as it has been clubbed alongside world No. 5 Germany in the FIH Olympics qualifiers to be held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19.

At No. 6, India are the second-highest ranked side in the India leg of the qualifiers, with the other teams being New Zealand (9th), Japan (11th), Chile (14th), United States (15th), Italy (19th) and Czech Republic (25th).

Eight other teams — Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, South Korea, Ireland, Canada, Malaysia and Ukraine — will fight for the Olympics spots in Valencia.

The men’s qualifiers will be held in Muscat and Valencia. The eight teams that will feature in Muscat are Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Chile and China, while Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Ireland, Japan, Austria, Egypt and Ukraine will square off in Valencia.

The teams that finish in the top-three of each of the four qualifiers will seal their berths in the Paris Games.

Wanted to set record straight: Savita

A disappointing Asian Games campaign on their mind, the Indian players wanted to set the record straight by clinching the gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy, skipper Savita Punia said. Touted as favourites, India fell short at the Asian Games, losing to eventual winners China 0-4 in the semifinals in Hangzhou in October. But the Indians roared back to form, demolishing all their Asian rivals, including China, to clinch their second Asian Champions Trophy title on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Japan. “We came with a target. We wanted to set the record straight after the team fell short in the Asian Games. We wanted to claim the gold here, especially since it was being held in India for the first time,” said Savita.

