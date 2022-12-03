German FA demands analysis for flop

The German football association (DFB) will next week launch a round of talks to identify the reasons for their second consecutive World Cup flop, after the team were eliminated in the group stage again. “You can imagine that today there is deep disappointment,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said. “This elimination is extremely painful. But we have to look ahead and so we will lead a process on how to deal with this.” Germany will host Euro 2024 and following their shock World Cup exit, expectations — and pressure — have just increased many times over.

Coach Martinez’s Belgium stint ends

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is out after the Red Devils’ exit from the World Cup. “My situation is very clear. This is the end for me,” Martinez said, explaining his contract had expired with the end of World Cup play for Belgium. “Whatever the result of this tournament, I took the decision before the World Cup. It’s all about long term. Since 2018, I could have taken many jobs. I don’t resign, it’s just ending like this.”

Japan goal adds fuel to VAR debate

England’s fiercely disputed third goal in the 1966 World Cup final was often cited as the kind of incident VAR would erase from the game forever but Japan’s victory over Spain triggered a new “was it over the line?” debate. Kaoru Mitoma’s cutback for Ao Tanaka to give Japan a 2-1 lead was initially adjudged by the referee to have been from outside the field of play but the official reversed his decision after a lengthy VAR consultation. TV and still pictures immediately swamped the internet apparently showing clear green grass between the ball and the line before winger Mitoma was able to play it back to his team mate. agencies