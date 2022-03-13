German Open: Lakshya Sen axes Viktor Axelsen, in final

PTI

Muelheim An Der Ruhr, March 12

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned the Olympics gold winner Viktor Axelsen in a hard-fought match to enter the final of German Open Super 300 tournament here today.

The 20-year-old sent the world No. 1 and top-seed Axelsen packing with a 21-13 12-21 22-20 win in a semifinal that lasted one hour and 10 minutes. —