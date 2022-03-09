German Open: PV Sindhu & Co quick off the blocks

PTI

Muelheim An Der Ruhr, Mar 8

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth registered contrasting wins to advance to the second round of the $180,000 German Open Super 300 badminton tournament here today.

Seventh seed Sindhu trounced Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-8 21-7 in a lopsided contest after Srikanth, seeded 8th, saw off France’s world No. 39 Brice Leverdez 21-10 13-21 21-7 in 48 minutes.

It was Sindhu’s 15th win over the world No. 11 Thai player, while Srikanth too extended his head-to-head count over Leverdez to 4-0 after this victory.

Sindhu will meet either Spain’s Beatriz Corrales or China’s Zhang Yi Man next, while world No. 11 Srikanth will take on China’s Lu Guang Zu.

Also, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy made an impressive start. Saina, who has been struggling with fitness issues, had to dig deep to beat Spain’s Clara Azurmendi with a 21-15 17-21 21-14 win. She is likely to take on eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinals at the World Championships, beat Ng Ka Long Angus 21-14 21-19 in 40 minutes.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek K and N Sikki Reddy, however, endured a difficult time against top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, going down 19-21 8-21 in their opening match.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto went down 19-21 22-20 9-21 to England pairing of Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore. MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly also lost 9-21 18-21 to seventh seeded French pair of Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue. —