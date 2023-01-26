 Hockey: Germans break through English wall : The Tribune India

Hockey: Germans break through English wall

Hockey: Germans break through English wall

Germany’s Christopher Ruhr scores past England’s Oliver Payne in the penalty shootout. PTI



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Bhubaneswar, January 25

In hockey, Germany can never be written off, and England are never safe.

While Germany again proved that “it is not over until it is over”, England were left to ask the same question: how did they let another game slip away?

Leading 2-0 with three minutes left, England had the semifinals in their sights, but that “almost” never reached completion.

Despite struggling for most part of the 60 minutes in their quarterfinal, Germany still found a way to come back and win in the shootout.

“At this level, almost is not enough to beat teams like Germany and Australia,” England coach Paul Revington said.

Germany’s win brought back memories of their quarterfinal victory at the 2016 Olympics when they scored three goals in the last four minutes to beat New Zealand 3-2. This was also not the first time England faltered late in a match at the World Cup. In the bronze medal match in the 2010 edition in New Delhi, England let a 3-1 lead slip away to lose 3-4 against Netherlands.

Today’s result, though, would sting harder. For 57 minutes, England produced a tactical masterclass. Despite all the talk about the hockey team adopting ‘Bazball’ from their cricket counterparts, today’s match was all about England’s defence.

With a tight man-marking defence, England denied Germany any space to play their fast passing game, which is the platform for their push forward from the midfield to the attacking third.

“We had prepared for their man-to-man defence but they made it difficult on the field. We were also a bit slow with our ball movement,” German defender Lukas Windfeder said. “We were looking for passes in the zones but there were no spaces,” he added.

England were so effective that Germany hardly had a try in 55 minutes and earned just one penalty corner.

Their inability to play freely led to frustration, which was increased after England struck twice - through Zachary Wallace (11th minute) and Liam Ansell (32nd) — against the run of play. Soon after, Christopher Ruhr earned a yellow card to increase Germany’s difficulties. Despite much success, the German machinery kept going through the motions. They finally saw an opening in the 56th minute after earning a penalty stroke but Ruhr’s push deflected out after ramming against the horizontal bar.

“Obviously, that miss could have broken our spirit but we took two seconds to remove any doubt from our mind. We kept believing. We proved that it’s not over until the final whistle,” Windfeder said.

Within a minute, captain Mats Grambusch found the back of the net. Already playing with 11 outfield players, Germany’s numerical advantage increased after Wallace was shown a green card. Germany earned another penalty stroke after a review, and this time Tom Grambusch made no mistake. Germany could have finished off the game in regulation time after earning a penalty corner but England made a desperate block.

The shootout went perfectly for Germany. They scored from the first four attempts - noticeably, Ruhr showed courage to raise his hand after the penalty stroke miss and converted on the second try after his initial shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

England missed twice and failed to reach the semifinals for the fourth successive time. Germany will next play Australia.

In today’s other quarterfinal, Netherlands beat South Korea 5-1 to set up a clash with Belgium.

#England #Germany #Hockey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party dissolves Haryana unit

2
Punjab

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab's tableau, BJP hits back

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla yet again; Met cites 'new development'

4
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

5
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

6
Nation

India, Pakistan came close to nuclear exchanges soon after Balakot: Pompeo

7
Punjab

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

8
Chandigarh

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

9
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

10
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Top News

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...

AAP activists raise slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Delhi has lowest inflation, maximum startups: Kejri

13 students detained for organising BBC documentary screening at Jamia Millia Islamia not yet released by police: SFI

Approval to lay sewers in 29 illegal colonies

Traffic islands, roundabouts in Delhi decked up with artistic floral designs on Republic Day

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC