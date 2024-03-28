Germany beat Dutch, Brazil hold Spain

Frankfurt, March 27
Germany substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored late to give the European Championship host a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Netherlands in their friendly on Tuesday.
The excellent Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen tried fishing Fullkrug’s effort off the line in the 85th minute, but a check confirmed the ball had crossed the line, giving Germany their second win from two games after their 2-0 victory over France on Saturday. It ended a Dutch run of four straight wins
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly in Madrid.
France fight back
France rallied from an early deficit to beat Chile 3-2 thanks to goals from Youssouf Fofana, Randal Kolo Muani and Oliver Giroud in a friendly in Marseille.
“We got that first goal (equaliser) early on in the game and it was good to come back, which we weren’t able to do against Germany,” France boss Didier Deschamps said. — Agencies
