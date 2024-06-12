Germany feeling the pressure as Euros inch closer

HERZOGENAURACH, June 11

Germany feel pressure to deliver as hosts of Euro 2024 but the team should feel privileged to play a major tournament on home soil, midfielder Toni Kroos said today.

The Germans kick off the tournament on Friday with their opening Group A match against Scotland in Munich before also playing Hungary and Switzerland.

The 34-year-old Kroos, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid on June 1 and will retire from football following the Euros, said there was pressure for the hosts to do well after a decade without any major international title.

But he urged his team mates to enjoy what is a rare occasion for most professional footballers, a major tournament in their own country. “Basically at every tournament on home soil (there is pressure). It is even more special,” Kroos told a press conference.

“You get feedback instantly, the positive and the negative. We have a big responsibility for the atmosphere in the country for the next few weeks. We know what this is about but it is also a great honour and joy to play this tournament,” he said.

The Germans, three-time European champions, have not tasted major international success since winning the 2014 World Cup. — Reuters

