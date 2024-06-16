Germany get ball rolling, 3 cheers for Spain

Munich, June 15

Hosts Germany could hardly have wished for a better start to the European Championship.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in an imperious first half set Germany on the way before Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can added two more late in the second period for a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser on Friday.

Alvaro Morata struck the first goal for Spain in their 3-0 win over Croatia. Reuters

16 Aged 16 years, 338 days, Spain’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a Euros 21 Florian Wirtz became Germany’s youngest Euros goalscorer at 21 years of age

While Germany didn’t really have to break sweat against a sub-par Scotland at Allianz Arena, it was the ideal result to launch their tournament and ramp up excitement in the country.

“Yes, that’s exactly the way we wanted to start and, to be honest, we needed a start just like that,” Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan said. “I had a good feeling before the game already, and it came true. But exactly this atmosphere, the euphoria in the stadium with our own fans, that’s what we need in order to go far.”

Spain’s show of strength

Berlin: Spain overran Croatia 3-0, striking three times in a sublime first half to earn maximum points in their Euro 2024 Group B opener today and confirm their status as title contenders.

The Spaniards, looking for a record fourth Euro crown, struck twice in three minutes, with Fabian Ruiz setting up Alvaro Morata in the 29th and firing in himself a little later.

Dani Carvajal then volleyed in from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal’s assist. — Agencies

