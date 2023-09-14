Germany go from jeers to cheers

Dortmund, September 13
From jeers to cheers inside three days. Germany beat World Cup runners-up France 2-1 in a friendly on Tuesday in a dramatic turnaround from being whistled by the crowd in a 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday.
That defeat cost Hansi Flick his job as coach the following day. The win lifts some of the gloom around the team hosting the European Championship next year.
Thomas Muller scored early on and Leroy Sane added a second on a late counterattack, ending the run of five winless games which led to Flick being ousted Sunday. The search is on for a new permanent coach ahead of games against United States and Mexico next month.
Bellingham stars
Glasgow: Scotland vs England is international football’s oldest rivalry. Jude Bellingham is one of the sport’s brightest young stars. And on Tuesday the Real Madrid midfielder continued his outstanding start to the season by inspiring England to a 3-1 win at Hampden Park in a freindly.
Bellingham scored a goal and provided an assist for Harry Kane after Phil Foden had fired the Three Lions ahead in the game that celebrated the 150-year anniversary of the Scottish Football Association. A Harry Maguire own goal provided the only moment of cheer for the hosts.
Spain rout Cyprus
Granada: Spain’s men restored normal service on the field, beating Cyprus 6-0 in a European Championship qualifying game two days after disgraced football federation president Luis Rubiales resigned.
In Milan, Luciano Spalletti engineered his first win as Italy coach as the Azzurri beat Ukraine 2-1 in a crucial qualifier thanks to two goals from Davide Frattesi.
Messi-less Argentina win
La Paz: Argentina expected a struggle in the altitude of La Paz. The World Cup champions’ climb appeared even steeper with Lionel Messi out of the line-up.
Argentina still beat Bolivia 3-0 on Tuesday in its second match of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup. They are now two for two in qualifiers for coach Lionel Scaloni’s team, who were led by veteran Angel Di Maria and a strong midfield. In Lima, Brazil made it two wins from two after a late goal from Marquinhos earned them a 1-0 win over Peru.
Tribune Shorts
