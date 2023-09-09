Germany score massive upset over US in FIBA WC

MANILA: Germany shocked the fancied United States 113-111 in a high-octane knockout match today to arrange a FIBA Basketball World Cup championship game against fellow European powerhouse Serbia. The victory was their biggest success since winning the 1993 European title.

Tulln (Austria)

Nagal shocks top seed Ramos-Vinolas, enters semis

India’s Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning straight set win over top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to enter the men’s singles semifinals at Austrian Challenger event here today. Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

London

Saudi spending in transfer window second only to EPL

Saudi Pro League clubs have splurged $957 million on players in the close season transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte published today. Saudi’s spend in the transfer window, which closed on September 7, exceeded the spending of four of Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues with only the Premier League ahead of the Middle Eastern nation.

Barcelona

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault

Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said today. Prosecutors presented the suit to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault.

New york

Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US Prez Trump

India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying a friendly round of golf with the former President of the USA Donald Trump here. Trump hosted the wicketkeeper-batter to play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Thimphu (Bhutan)

India crush Maldives to make SAFF U-16 final

India crushed Maldives 8-0 in the semifinal and qualify for the SAFF U-16 Championship summit clash here today. While Aiborlang Kharthangmaw and Mohammad Arbash scored a brace each, Vishal Yadav, Mohammed Kaif, Levis Zangminlun and Manbhakupar Malngiang scored one goal apiece. Agencies

