Germany stun France with strike after 7 seconds, win 2-0

LYON, March 24

Florian Wirtz scored Germany’s fastest international goal after seven seconds as the Euro 2024 hosts earned a confidence-boosting 2-0 friendly victory over France on Saturday to bag their first win in their last four games.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was desperate for a good start to the year ahead of the tournament on home soil in June and that is exactly what he got.

Wirtz surprised the French with his long-range effort after a well-practised move and pass from Toni Kroos, back from a three-year international retirement.

The goal was a few hundredths of a second faster than the previous German best, Lukas Podolski’s seventh-second goal against Ecuador in 2013. “We had a very good start and the kickoff was planned exactly that way,” Nagelsmann said.

The hosts gradually took control and Kylian Mbappe forced a fine save from Germany’s Marc Andre ter Stegen in the 26th minute. France pushed for an equaliser with Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot but it was the Germans, under pressure to improve after only two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, who scored again. They doubled their lead early in the second half with Wirtz picking out Jamal Musiala with a cross and he cut back for Kai Havertz to finish the move.

Brazil’s teen star

London: Real Madrid-bound Endrick became the youngest men’s player to score an international goal at Wembley as Brazil beat England 1-0 in a friendly.

Endrick, who will move from Palmeiras to Madrid at the end of the season when he turns 18, struck nine minutes after coming on as a second half substitute. “My family is here, my girlfriend, my agents. I am not much of a crier, I am holding myself, but this is something unique and I am very happy,” he said. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Germany