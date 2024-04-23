Ghosal retires from professional squash

New Delhi

India’s finest men’s squash player Saurav Ghosal today announced his retirement from professional circuit after completing a glittering 22-year journey although he would continue representing the country at multi-discipline events for some more time. The 37-year-old remains the only Indian man to reach the world’s top-10. Since making his PSA debut in 2003, Ghosal has won 10 PSA titles, while reaching 18 finals.

Mumbai

India clinch 10 medals at USA pickleball meet

Stavya Bhasin, Dhiren Patel and Hemal Jain won a gold each in their respective categories as India returned with 10 medals from the US Open Pickleball Championship. Overall, India won three gold, three silver and four bronze medals in the tournament held in Florida on April 14-20.

New Delhi

Tandon bows out in third round of El Gouna squash

Ramit Tandon’s impressive run at the El Gouna International Open squash tournament came to an end as he went down 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 to Peruvian world No. 3 Diego Elias in the third round of El Gouna International Open in Egypt.

Udine

World Cup winner Cannavaro named coach of Udinese

Fabio Cannavaro, captain of Italy that won the 2006 World Cup, was given his first Serie A coaching job at relegation-threatened Udinese. Cannavaro becomes Udinese’s third coach this season. Agencies