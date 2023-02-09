Ghosh fireworks set up big victory

PTI

Stellenbosch (S Africa), Feb 8

Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 91 as India defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in a warm-up match ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup here today. Opting to bat, India made 183/5 and then restricted Bangladesh to 131/8. Coming in at No. 4, Ghosh hit nine sixers and three fours in her

56-ball innings. Jemimah Rodrigues made a 27-ball 41, with six fours and a six.

India, however, did not have the best of starts, losing three wickets for 35 runs with Yastika Bhatia (10), Shafali Verma (9) and Harleen Deol (10) departing cheaply. Ghosh and Rodrigues then added 92 runs for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with a 36-ball 40, while opener Murshida Khatun made 32. Leg-spinner Devika Vaidya (2/21) scalped two wickets, while Shafali (1/13), Radha Yadav (1/17), Deepti Sharma (1/15), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/20) and Anjali Sarvani (1/22) picked up a wicket each.

The World Cup begins on Friday and India will open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday.