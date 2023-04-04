 Giants fail to breach CSK's fortress : The Tribune India

Happy homecoming for Dhoni’s Chennai as Ali and Gaikwad turn the screws on Lucknow

Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali got four wickets against LSG



PTI

Chennai, April 3

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred for Chennai Super Kings as they notched a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress — the MA Chidambaram stadium — in their first home match of the ongoing IPL here today.

RCB hit with another injury

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered another injury blow as their pacer Reece Topley dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. Bangalore’s head coach Mike Hesson said the Englishman’s injury status will be known after the results of the scans come in.

Shakib opts out, deals blow to KKR

Mumbai: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday reportedly informed his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the entire season due to international commitments and personal reasons. KKR are now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder. According to reports, Shakib has opted out of the IPL owing to his international engagements with the Bangladesh team as well as some personal reasons. PTI

Pant likely to watch from stands

New Delhi: Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant is likely to watch the team’s first home game against Gujarat Titans tomorrow from the stands here at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He might also sit in the dug-out if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty. PTI

Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as Chennai posted a commanding 217/7 after being sent in to bat.

Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 which had three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two sixes, gave him good support.

And then Moeen Ali returned with fine figures of 4/26 to help Chennai restrict Lucknow to 205/7.

A late charge by Nicholas Pooran (32 off 18 balls) and a furious opening assault by his fellow West Indian Kyle Mayers (53 off 22 balls) went in vain for Lucknow.

Chennai’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made judicious use of the slow bowlers to ensure the team’s first win of the season.

Veteran Ali accounted for the wickets of Mayers, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis to derail Lucknow’s chase.

Pace bowlers Deepak Chahar (4-0-55-0) and Tushar Deshpande (4-0-45-2), who came in for Ambati Rayudu as Impact Player, bowled three wide balls and two no-balls in his opening over, in which he conceded 18 runs.

The flamboyant Mayers and Rahul raised the team to 50 in the fourth over.

Poor bowling by Chahar, Deshpande and Ben Stokes (1-0-18-0) didn’t help Chennai’s cause as they leaked runs in the Powerplay as Lucknow’s batters posted a strong riposte in pursuit of 218.

Mayers hit a second consecutive fifty to provide Lucknow a flying start even as Rahul played second fiddle. Having reached 79 in just 5.2 overs, Mayers fell against the run of play, attempting a big hit off Ali only to be caught in the deep by Conway.

Lucknow lost Deepak Hooda (2) and Rahul (20), both going for big shots, and slipped to 82/3 as Ali and Mitchell Santner got into the act.

Earlier, Dhoni smacked an 89-metre six and another to send the adoring Chepauk crowd into raptures.

A delirious crowd had their glimpse of ‘Thala’ (Dhoni) as he carted two big sixes before being dismissed going for a third off Mark Wood’s bowling for 12 off three balls. The iconic CSK captain completed 5,000 runs in the IPL during his brief knock.

Brief scores: CSK: 217/7 in 20 overs (Gaikwad 57, Conway 47; Bishnoi 3/28, Wood 3/49); LSG: 205/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 53; Nicholas Pooran 32; Moeen Ali 4/26).

#Cricket #IPL

